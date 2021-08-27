Patients support doctor who has been prescribing ivermectin to inmates with COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Patients come in support of a doctor August 27 whose actions are being investigated by the Arkansas Medical Board.

Dr. Rob Karas has been prescribing the drug ivermectin to treat inmates with COVID-19 at the Washington County Jail.

The animal version of ivermectin is sometimes used as a veterinary drug for large animals or livestock.

There is a version used in low doses for humans, but it is not FDA approved to treat the virus.

The people demonstrating today wanted to make it known they support all of Dr. Karas practices.

Nikki Beaver came out to support Karas.

“We want to show our support so he continues to do good work and save lives,” Beaver said.

Paige Fogg also came out to support Karas.

“Stand firm and you will win life, Luke 21:19,” Fogg said. “We just want to encourage them to stand firm. Don’t give up. We stand with him.”

Tyler Hoover’s wife is a patient of Karas.

“I just know that he’s helping my family with that he is doing and we want to show support for that.”

Hoover’s wife tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

He says since seeing Karas, his wife has been feeling much better.

Hoover also says ivermectin isn’t the only factor in Karas’ treatments. It includes several other vitamins and over-the-counter drugs like aspirin.

Dr. Karas declined an interview, but provided a statement which can be read below: