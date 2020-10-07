Patriot Tour stops in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nationwide parade tour made a stop at the Veteran’s Wall of Honor in Bella Vista.

The Patriots, God, and Country Tour is traveling over 5,000 miles and to 28 cities in 36 hours to honor the nation’s veterans.

Ray Brust is the president of the Veterans Council of NWA.

He said the parade is more important because people tend to forget to thank our local veterans.

“Freedom is not free. How many times have we heard that? Freedom is not free. All have given something and we all know some have given all,” he said.

The tour is lead by seven custom wrapped firetrucks to show pride in our nation, military, law enforcement and God.