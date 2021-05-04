Patrol investigating deputy shooting in southwest Missouri

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (AP) — Investigators say a southwestern Missouri sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected carjacker who had led police on a chase and reached for a gun.

Springfield television station KYTV reports the shooting happened Monday morning near a Branson West grocery store after police received a 911 call about a stolen truck in Branson West.

Arriving deputies found the 60-year-old truck owner critically injured with a gunshot wound.

Deputies later found the suspect, and a chase ensued until the truck’s tires were flattened near the grocery store entrance.

Investigators say the suspect then got out of the truck and reached for a weapon, and a deputy shot him.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.