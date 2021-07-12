Paul Orndorff, wrestling legend known as ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ dies at 71

(NEXSTAR) — WWE wrestling great Paul Orndorff, known as “Mr. Wonderful,” has died at the age of 71.
His son Travis announced his father’s passing Monday on Instagram, where he’s been documenting his father’s recent health struggles.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr,” wrote Travis Orndorff in his post. “He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff.
“Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.”