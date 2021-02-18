Paul Petersen appeals sentence in adoption scheme

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2019, file photo, is then-Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, and his attorney, Kurt Altman, as they leave a court hearing in Phoenix. Petersen, who has acknowledged running an illegal adoption scheme in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah, has appealed the 6-year sentence he received after pleading guilty in Arkansas to conspiring to smuggle humans. He is awaiting sentencing for convictions for fraud in Arizona and for human smuggling in Utah. (AP Photo/Jacques Billeaud, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona politician who acknowledged running an illegal adoption scheme in three states that involved birth mothers from the Marshall Islands has asked an appeals court to throw out his six-year prison sentence.

The lawyer for former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen argued a judge double-counted factors that increased the severity of his punishment, such as concluding Petersen abused his position as an adoption attorney.

A month ago, he started serving the sentence for a conviction in Arkansas for conspiring to smuggle people.

Petersen is scheduled to be sentenced next month for fraud in Arizona and for human smuggling in Utah.