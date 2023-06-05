FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is hosting PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

The production is an interactive show, and members of the audience get to help the pups on their adventures.

“Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family,” a release from the WAC said.

Tickets for all four performances go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 16, and may be purchased at waltonartscenter.org or www.pawpatrollive.com. Tickets start at $29.

A limited number of VIP (Very Important Pup) Packages are available for $129. The VIP package includes a premium seat and an exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child in a group must have a VIP ticket.