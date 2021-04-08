Pawn & gun store owner reacts to President Biden’s executive actions on gun violence

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Thursday, President Joe Biden laid out a series of executive actions to address gun violence- from closing gun loopholes to more restrictions on gun owners.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” the president said.

President Biden said he is focusing on whose hands the guns go into and how- one action being required annual reports on firearms trafficking.

He stressed the importance of background checks any time someone is buying a firearm. This is something owner of Jump’s Pawn and Gun, Michael Jump, knows well. However, he said there are always potential risks.

“Nobody knows what their intentions are when they buy a gun,” Jump said. “There’s been many times we’ve refused a sale to someone.”

Jump added that gun sales have been higher than ever in his shop over the last several months.

“There’s a lot of speculation of if they’re gonna take them from us or not so people are getting them while they can.”

Many people getting those guns not only in the store, but also on their own, according to the president, which leads to another one of his actions.

“I wanna reign in the proliferation of so-called ‘ghost guns,'” he said. “They have no serial numbers so when they show up at a crime scene they can’t be traced.”

In addition, he said within 60 days the Justice Department will publish a model red flag law for states. It would allow family members or law enforcement to petition a court order to ban firearms from people in crisis if they are considered a threat to others.

