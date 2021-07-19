‘Pay attention,’ mother warns after man accused of assaulting daughter in Walmart

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of a girl assaulted in a North Carolina Walmart is issuing an emotional plea: Keep your kids close.

Police say 63-year-old Raymond Mancini, of Youngsville, North Carolina, assaulted and tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl inside a Walmart in Wake Forest on Friday.

The girl’s mother said they saw Mancini when they were shopping around 9:45 p.m., but when her daughter wandered down an aisle, she said, Mancini tried to pull down her daughter’s shorts.

When the girl screamed, the suspect ran out of the store, the mother and police said.

“When you get a bad vibe from somebody like this man, pay attention to it. Whatever you’re buying at the store isn’t as important as your children, isn’t as important as your family, as your peace of mind,” Haag said.

“I don’t have peace of mind anymore; they don’t have peace of mind anymore,” she said. “We don’t feel safe even though he’s caught.”

After viewing surveillance video, police arrested Mancini on Saturday night.

He is charged with indecent liberties of a minor and attempted kidnapping. He was being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.