FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some River Valley businesses are without power including a Fort Smith food pantry, but that didn’t stop volunteers from feeding the community.

Pay It Forward Fort Smith fired up its grill, and served up to a 1,000 people who were left in the dark by Monday night’s storms.

The pantry says for those in need, the non-profit is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.