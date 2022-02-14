FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — JJ’s Grill announced that PB&JJ’s, a new pickleball venue in Uptown Fayetteville, is set to open on Tuesday, March 1.

According to a press release, the new pickleball venue will feature four professional-grade pickleball courts, an airstream trailer bar, a PB&JJ’s-specific food truck with peanut butter and jelly-themed menu items, and 1-2 other local food trucks available at different times.

The menu will consist of food options like a PB&J Burger, an Elvis Presley Sandwich (banana and peanut butter on Texas Toast, grilled), an Avocado Cobb Salad, the JJ’s Grill World Famous Cheeseburger and more.

“We cannot wait to introduce PB&JJ’s to Fayetteville,” said founder Jody Thornton. “We are confident people will fall in love with our delicious PB&J inspired menu items, cold beverages and friendly competition on the pickleball courts.”

The team at PB&JJ’s has organized a “Dink and Drink” Tournament for the venue’s opening weekend, March 5-6. The tournament is designed for all skill levels.

“The tournament is going to be a great opportunity for the community to check out our new spot,” said PB&JJ’s Director of Entertainment, Louie Moran. “We really encourage any and everybody to sign up. The cool part about pickleball is that it’s a really easy sport to pick up and play.”

PB&JJ’s shares an address with Fayetteville’s newest 2,500 person capacity live music venue, JJ’s Live (formally JBGB). Their 2022 concert season is in full swing.

Currently open air, PB&JJ’s is set to begin construction on a permanent court cover that will allow for year-round pickleball play. Beginning March 1, the courts will be open to all ages and can be reserved online. Open hours for PB&JJ’s are Sunday-Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

To learn more about PB&JJ’s and their offerings, visit www.pbjjs.com.