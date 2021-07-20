Pea Ridge City Council holds public input for sales tax proposal

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge City Council held a public input session to announce a sales tax proposal.

For the first time in nearly 4 decades, the city of Pea Ridge is hoping to raise its sales tax by 1%.

This will go toward a $5.8 million bond issue to help improve the city’s infrastructure and help the fire, police and parks departments.

“Our population in 2010 was 4,794, they’ve estimated us in July of 2019 as over 6,200, so we are really really growing quickly,” said Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree. “This is going to be the fairest way to do this, it’s not going to be just a burden on our citizens, it’s going to be anybody who comes through town and purchases something. It’s going to be them helping us out.”

Residents will be able to vote on the sales tax proposal in September.

