Routine traffic stop in Pea Ridge leads to drug bust

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Gravette man is behind bars tonight for a second offense in drug trafficking.

Kenneth Kumbera, 50, was initially pulled over Saturday, August 29, for not having insurance on his car.

Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee, says while officers were conducting their investigation on Kumbera and his car, they learned he was on active probation. As a result, his car was searched for weapons and drugs.

During the search, officers found nearly nearly 20 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and smoking devices with residue of the drug, and several plastic bags commonly used to package the drug. Officers also found more than $2,500 in cash while searching the vehicle.

The police department says this is not Kumbera’s first drug trafficking offense.

Kumbera was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail and is waiting for a bond hearing. He has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with the Purpose to Deliver (Class A Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class D Felony), Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor), and No Proof of Vehicle Insurance. He was also arrested for an arrest warrant out of Benton County for felony Failure to Appear.

“We would like to commend our patrol officers for their diligence in interdicting drug traffickers as they travel through our great city,” Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee said. “Through their hard work and perseverance, they are continuing to keep Pea Ridge and the rest of Benton County a safer community.”