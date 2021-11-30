Pea Ridge firefighter returns home after battle with COVID-19

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge firefighter goes home after months of battling COVID-19.

Assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins was admitted to the Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in September.

Half of his 86 days in the hospital were spent on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma.

Dino still has a long road to recovery, but he’s looking forward to going home.

“I don’t remember any time during that time I was on the vent so,” Dino said. “It’s been real trying, they worked me really hard here.”

“I find myself very emotional today, and I don’t even know,” Dino’s wife, Sharon said. “It’s almost like a first date. You know, coming home. It’s been so long since I’ve had him home.

Dino hopes to get back to work at the fire station in a couple of months.