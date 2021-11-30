Pea Ridge firefighter returns home after battle with COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge firefighter goes home after months of battling COVID-19.

Assistant Fire Chief Dino Collins was admitted to the Everest Rehabilitation Hospital in September.

Half of his 86 days in the hospital were spent on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma.

Dino still has a long road to recovery, but he’s looking forward to going home.

“I don’t remember any time during that time I was on the vent so,” Dino said. “It’s been real trying, they worked me really hard here.”

“I find myself very emotional today, and I don’t even know,” Dino’s wife, Sharon said. “It’s almost like a first date. You know, coming home. It’s been so long since I’ve had him home.

Dino hopes to get back to work at the fire station in a couple of months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers