Pea Ridge leaders unveil ‘Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway’ on Highway 72

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s been six months since the Pea Ridge community lost one if its own: Officer Kevin Apple. In his honor, Saturday was the first ever Officer Kevin Apple Day in Benton County.

12/12/21



Today is the first official Officer Kevin Apple day. People are gathering in Pea Ridge at the gas station where he was killed in June. We’re getting ready to see the unveiling of the Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway along 72 #NWANews pic.twitter.com/V4oaYbhSno — Anna Darling (@AnnaDarlingTV) December 12, 2021

Dozens of people from the community came out to the White Oak gas station parking lot on Saturday for the unveiling.

Officer Apple died in June after being hit by a car trying to flee from police in the gas station parking lot. It’s a loss that rocked the Northwest Arkansas and law enforcement communities.

Since his death, people have been trying to find ways to memorialize Officer Apple. One was creating a day in his honor after his badge number 1212. Another way was by renaming part of Highway 72.

District 6 Justice of the Peace, Brian Armas, took on passing both resolutions through the Benton County Quorum Court. He read part of the proclamation for the ‘Officer Kevin Apple Memorial Highway’ to the crowd.

“Whereas throughout the course of his career, Officer Apple exemplified the very best law enforcement had to offer,” he read.

“When a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty, it doesn.t just take away from the police department.” said Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn. “It takes away from the whole community and everybody suffers together. We appreciate all you’ve done for us.”

“It’s hard for me to go up and down this road,” said Chief Hahn’s wife, Tammy Hahn, about Highway 72 that goes by the White Oak gas station. “It’s the whole community that’s come together and it’s going to make me smile now when I come down this road.”

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Chief Hahn took time to thank everyone involved in getting the highway naming through all the government red tape. They also took time to truly thank all those in the Pea Ridge community for their love and support.