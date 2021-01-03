Pea Ridge man saves neighbor from house fire

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — First responders were called to a house fire at 956 Hoffman Street in Pea Ridge just before three Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pea Ridge Fire Department, one man ran to the house and helped a person inside escape.

Tyler Thompson lives close to the house fire and saw the large amount of smoke in the air. Once he realized that there was a home on fire, he immediately took action and ran to the home.

He approached one of the windows and saw someone standing in the house trying to get out. Thompson immediately acted and help the person get out.

After, Thompson followed up by dragging him away from the home.

That person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Pea Ridge Fire Department called Thompson’s response a “very heroic act.”

There were no other injuries, however the house was deemed a total loss.