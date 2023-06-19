PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man arrested in 2021 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the rape of a minor.

Joshua Mumau, 41, was first arrested on a charge of sexual assault on November 2, 2021, after police received a call about a possible sex crime against a juvenile.

Mumau was eventually charged with three counts of rape, violation of a no contact order and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Mumau pleaded guilty on June 12 this year.

“What started as an investigation of one crime committed on one day turned into a much broader investigation and arrest for ongoing acts of criminal sexual activity and crimes against children. These crimes may not have been discovered except for the tireless work of our officers and investigators,” a release from the Pea Ridge Police Department said.