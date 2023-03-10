FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man was sentenced to 150 months in prison without the possibility of parole followed by five years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the March 9 sentencing hearing in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, investigators with the Benton County Drug Unit, assisted by officers from Arkansas Probation and Parole, conducted a home compliance check on May 29, 2022, on Dustin Vann, 33, who was on parole based on a previous felony conviction.

Investigators found Vann in his bedroom with a backpack that contained eight baggies of methamphetamine. The gross weight of the drugs was approximately 3.6 pounds.

The backpack also contained a drug ledger, clear plastic baggies, digital scales and $764 in cash. Vann was subsequently charged in federal court via Grand Jury and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tyler Williams prosecuted the case.