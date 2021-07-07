Pea Ridge mayor thanks public over support for emergency responders following Officer Apple’s death

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Mayor Jackee Crabtree thanks the public for the support over emergency responders after the death of Officer Kevin Apple.

In a release, Crabtree says the positive response from the public has been overwhelming.

Crabtree says that supports has come from across all Northwest Arkansas and the state. She says numerous departments have helped by covering shifts, providing a listening ear, or giving advice based on similar experience.

“We have had people reach out from literally all over the world to express their support and condolences,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree said the next few weeks and months are when support is needed the most.

“When you see our officers and fire/EMS department personnel out and about, let them know you appreciate them and the job they do,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree’s full statement can be seen below.