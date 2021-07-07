Pea Ridge mayor thanks public over support for emergency responders following Officer Apple’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Mayor Jackee Crabtree thanks the public for the support over emergency responders after the death of Officer Kevin Apple.

In a release, Crabtree says the positive response from the public has been overwhelming.

Crabtree says that supports has come from across all Northwest Arkansas and the state. She says numerous departments have helped by covering shifts, providing a listening ear, or giving advice based on similar experience.

“We have had people reach out from literally all over the world to express their support and condolences,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree said the next few weeks and months are when support is needed the most.

“When you see our officers and fire/EMS department personnel out and about, let them know you appreciate them and the job they do,” Crabtree said.

Crabtree’s full statement can be seen below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers