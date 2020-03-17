Pea Ridge National Military Park visitor center to close due to COVID-19

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of March 18, Pea Ridge National Military Park visitor center is closed until further notice, according to a release from the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Pea Ridge National Military Park announced changes to operations to follow guidelines from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the remainder of the park will stay open to provide healthy options for the public including the tour road, and hiking and horseback trails.

As a way to continue to enjoy the park online, you may also visit the park website, which provides park updates and history.