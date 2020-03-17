Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Pea Ridge National Military Park visitor center to close due to COVID-19

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:
More Fun Per Gallon Campaign Launched by Arkansas Parks & Tourism_1258153723620836461

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As of March 18, Pea Ridge National Military Park visitor center is closed until further notice, according to a release from the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Pea Ridge National Military Park announced changes to operations to follow guidelines from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the remainder of the park will stay open to provide healthy options for the public including the tour road, and hiking and horseback trails.

As a way to continue to enjoy the park online, you may also visit the park website, which provides park updates and history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories