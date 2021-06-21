Pea Ridge Police Department has Narcan restocked by Walmart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas is ranked second in the nation for over-prescribing opioid medications. This is the reason why the Pea Ridge Police Department believes it is necessary for each of its officers to have Narcan.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge police department said Narcan isn’t the most affordable thing to keep in every police car, which is why he’s excited to announce they’ve received a generous grant from Walmart to replenish their life-saving medication.

Medication which was an instrumental tool for Pea Ridge Officer, Justin Lawson, saving a life back in March. Lisenbee said he couldn’t be more thankful for the donation, but the confidence the Narcan gives the officers is priceless.

“When they do recognize the signs that someone is dying from an overdose, like many other small-town police departments we’re going to be the first one’s responding in a situation like this,” said Lisenbee.

Lisenbee said because the Narcan is sensitive to temperature it has to be kept in the car, however, he hopes they’ll have the ability to have it on their person in the near future.