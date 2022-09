PEA RIDGE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing woman with special needs.

According to a Facebook post from the Pea Ridge Police Department, April Wilson, 24, left home on September 3 without telling anyone and has not returned home.

April Wilson

Police say she may be in the Fort Smith area.

If anyone sees Wilson or has any information that could help find her, contact Sgt. Justin Lawson at (479) 451-0328 or call police dispatch at (479) 451-8220.