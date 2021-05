PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department is looking for a missing or runaway teen.

Taylor Edwards, 15, was last seen May 27 leaving her home around 4:30 p.m. She was last known to be wearing blue athletic shorts, a gray t-shirt, and may be wearing glasses.

Contact the Pea Ridge Police Department with any information regarding Edwards’ whereabouts.