PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Pea Ridge may see numerous emergency vehicles around the Pea Ridge Primary and Junior High schools on Tuesday and Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Pea Ridge Police Department.

The department is hosting an active-shooter training event that may include helicopters, police vehicles, and fire/ambulance vehicles from numerous agencies in Benton County, according to the post.

The police department is asking the public to stay off the campuses during the trainings, which will be closed to the public during the training events.