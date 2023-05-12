PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department is investigating alleged inappropriate behavior from a substitute teacher in the Pea Ridge School District earlier this week.

The department posted announced the investigation in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, a student reported inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher. To protect students, the school administration sent the substitute teacher home,” the post said.

The post noted that, despite rumors circulating in the community, the teacher had not been escorted off campus by the police.

“Police were notified of a potential criminal act after the teacher had already left the school property. We are conducting a complete and thorough investigation to include interviews of a classroom full of students. If there was a criminal act committed, swift action will be taken,” the post added.

The substitute teacher is reportedly cooperating with police at this time.

The Pea Ridge School District commented on the investigation, saying in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the incident took place on the junior high campus.

“Parents of the students directly involved have been contacted by the school administration team. We appreciate our partnership with the Pea Ridge Police Department that allows the district to work collaboratively ensuring a safe and respectful learning environment for all students,” the district said.