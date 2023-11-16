BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department says that it is looking for a home invasion suspect that may be armed.

According to a release from PRPD, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Smith Street for an intruder on Nov. 16.

The suspect broke a window and entered the home, cutting his hand in the process.

The intruder had a brief confrontation with the residents of the home before fleeing. The only thing taken was the victim’s phone, which has since been recovered.

The suspect was last seen on N. Davis and is approximately 5’3″ with dark hair. PRPD believes that it is an isolated incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PRPD at 479-451-0328.