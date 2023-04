PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post made by the Pea Ridge Police Department, Delaney Soden, 14, was reported missing.

Delaney Soden

Courtesy: Pea Ridge Police Department

Soden is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say she is wearing gray compression shorts, a light colored hoodie and light slider shoes.

Police ask if anyone sees Soden, contact Pea Ridge police at 479-451-8220.