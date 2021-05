PEA RIDGE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge police are looking for a missing teen last known to be in the Fayetteville area.

Police are looking for Kellee Stanley, 15. Kellee could possibly be in the company of Hunter Hatcher, 21.

Contact Pea Ridge Police Department at 479-451-8220 with any information on Kellee’s whereabouts.