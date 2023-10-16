PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge police say they are aware of a black Ford pickup driving through town throwing out anti-semitic flyers.

According to a Facebook post from the Pea Ridge Police Department, the flyers were in clear bags with field corn used as weight.

The post says the driver appeared to be a large white man with his face partially covered by a face gator with a skull imprint.

Police say there is nothing they can do about the message on the flyers because the First Amendment protects the freedom of speech, but they do believe they have “a couple hundred littering tickets for this guy”.

Police say they would like to identify the man, so if anyone has any information on his identity, contact the department at 479-451-8220.