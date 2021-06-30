Pea Ridge police release procession route for Officer Kevin Apple

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The procession route and details for fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple has been released.

The procession will leave at 10 a.m. from the funeral home on Friday, July 2 and travel east on East Central (Highway 72).

The funeral is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. at Cross Church in Rogers.

All other agencies will fall in behind after the procession clears through the intersection of Central and Moberly.

All agencies wishing to participate will meet at Memorial Park in Bentonville.

Once officers fall into the procession at Moberly Lane, the procession will continue east on Highway 72 to Pea Ridge. The procession will continue into Pea Ridge and then turn south onto Highway 94. The procession will continue on Highway 94 to the intersection of Highway 102.

At Highway 102, the procession will turn right and go west on Highway 102 all the way to Interstate 49. Once on I-49, the procession will go southbound. Arkansas State Police will have the southbound interstate completely shut down.

The procession will then exit at the New Hope exit 83 and go south on Pinnacle Hills Parkway, then into the entrance of Cross Church located at 2448 South Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

Once at Cross Church, vehicles will be directed to parking locations.

Following the funeral, Officer Apple will be transported back to the funeral home with a small escort and the procession is limited to Pea Ridge officers and family.