PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Police Department responded to a bomb threat emailed to administration staff just after midnight on April

The email presented low credibility according to the press release. But the PRPD responded with off-duty personnel to help and search every school. Officers found nothing suspicious.

More police will be at schools throughout the day. If you see anything suspicious contact 479-451-8220 or call 911.