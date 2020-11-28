Pea Ridge police search for car chase suspect

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge Police released a statement Saturday saying they are on the lookout for a suspect who ran from officers in a vehicle chase and eventually escaped on foot.

Nicholas Shumski, 22, of Mountainburg was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer and refused to pull over when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

This pursuit reached speeds near 80 MPH near Slack Street and South Curtis Avenue; and after the vehicle pursuit continued along Highway 62, it reached speeds up to 100 MPH. The driver eventually turned east on Lester Lane and arrived at a dead end.

Shumski then reportedly backed up and hit the Pea Ridge Police cruiser in reverse.

The pursuit continued south on Highway 62 until eventually ending on Summit Loop. The SUV became disabled at a dead-end road on Summit Loop. The driver of the vehicle exited and fled on foot.

He was described as being around 5’10” and wearing a gray or white shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Fayetteville and the vehicle’s license plate was stolen out of Rogers Police Department.

The SUV’s passenger, Christina Allen, 31 of Pineville, Missouri was criminally charged with multiple felonies and arrested for outstanding warrants. Allen was taken to Benton County jail to await a bond hearing.

Shumski, the driver, is still at large — though police believe he poses no immediate danger to the public.

Allen is facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine / Felony charge) with the Purpose to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine / Felony charge), Theft by Receiving (felony), Theft by Receiving (misdemeanor), Hindering Apprehension and Prosecution (felony), Carrying a Prohibited Weapon (misdemeanor).

Shumski will face a warrant for Aggravated Assault (felony charge), Fleeing (felony charge), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Two counts of theft by receiving (felony and misdemeanor), Carrying a Prohibited Weapon (misdemeanor charge), and various traffic violations.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with Pea Ridge Police Department encourages anyone with information about Shumski’s whereabouts to call the department at (479) 451-8220.