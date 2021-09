PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to police, Heidi Nicole Millar ran away from home on August 21, 2021, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Millar is between 5’2″-5’4″ and has blond/strawberry hairy with blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Detective Sgt. Langham at (479) 451-8220.