Pea Ridge police seek burglary suspect

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department is seeking a burglary suspect.

Pea Ridge Police are seeking Timothy Adams. Adams has been positively identified as the suspect that burglarized a residence in Pea Ridge on December 23.

The property that was stolen was various amounts of jewelry and medication valued at over $1,000.

Among the jewelry, most of it has been recovered and returned to the owner, but the suspect is still at large.

Among some of the items recovered is a championship ring from a local high school and a pair of expensive sunglasses. If you were a victim of these items being stolen from you, please contact Pea Ridge police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Adams, you are encouraged to contact the Pea Ridge Police Department at (479) 451-8220.