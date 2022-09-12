PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After waiting for about a year the Pea Ridge Police Department finally received its new fleet of cars.

The old police cars in Pea Ridge were on the verge of breaking down when officers were responding to your calls, but luckily that won’t be a worry anymore with the new fleet.

Lt. John Langham said the six new police cars will replace vehicles with more than 100,000 miles. He said it’s cost-effective to upgrade to a new car rather than continuing to pay for repairs on the old ones.

Lt. Langham said the main factor leading to the change was reliability.

“In emergency situations, you can’t just hope that you get to the call. You have to get to the call. The citizens expect us to be able to get there. And in an aging fleet, that’s a question sometimes,” said Lt. Langham.

Lt. Langham said the new technology was an added bonus to getting the cars. They now have easier-to-use tablets inside, a brighter light system, and by pressing a button, the cars will play out a loud voice alerting drivers what to do.

Now when you’re out on the road, Pea Ridge police officers can do things like tell you to “get off your phone” or “slow down,” instead of pulling you over and potentially creating a traffic hazard.