Pea Ridge readies roadcrews for potential snow

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Pea Ridge is getting snow equipment ready on January 14 for potential snowfall.

The area could possibly see up to four inches of snow on January 15.

Street Superintendent Nathan See explains how the city is prepping.

“We got three snowplow trucks and spreaders ready to go. Grater ready to go,” See said. “Everything is topped off and ready. We do our primary roads which is anything with hills or major intersections, and so we’ll take care of those. Then we’ll drop to our secondary intersections which is going to be in our subdivisions that are pretty flat. And, the terrain isn’t too bad in those areas.”

See says if people have to get out January 15, they should make sure they take their time and give room between drivers on the road.