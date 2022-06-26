PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sunday marks one year since Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple was killed in the line of duty.

The community held a moment of silence to honor the anniversary at the gas station where he died responding to a vehicle pursuit.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said Apple’s memory will continue to live on.

“It’s a year out, but we’ll still be remembering Kevin Apple, his was a legacy for decades to come,” Hahn said.

Chief Hahn said Officer Apple served the community well both as an officer and as a person.

“Everybody loved Kevin Apple,” Hahn said.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree said Officer Apple’s death shook up the community, but also showed the city’s resilience.

“It’s just shows how strong we are and how much we continue to get stronger over time,” Crabtree said.

Chief Hahn said people can continue to honor Officer Apple’s legacy by attending events like the moment of silence and paying respect to other police officers.