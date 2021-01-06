Pea Ridge road crews prepare for winter weather

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Winter weather is expected and the City of Pea Ridge is making preparations to keep drivers safe.

The City sees the incoming snow as a small event, but despite that, it is gearing up snow plows and sanders to clear the roadways.

Nathan See with the City of Pea Ridge explains how the roads are cleared and what you can do to stay safe.

“We have a hundred lane miles that we cover and our priority, if you will, is hills and curves first. Then all secondary roads after that,” See said.

See said drivers should wait until crews can get to the roads that need to be cleared before using them, which means taking some extra time to plan routes ahead of time.

