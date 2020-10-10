At least 500 cars of Trump supporters caravan through Northwest Arkansas

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Pea Ridge Police Department says at least 500 cars of Trump supporters caravanned through the Pea Ridge Saturday, October 10.

According to the Republicans of Benton County, the group travelled to Lowell, Pea Ridge, Bentonville, Rogers.

The Pea Ridge Police Department posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon, October 10 , alerting the community of a large caravan of Trump supporters that would be driving through the city.

“PRPD will be doing everything within our means to get them quickly and safely through town,” the post said.