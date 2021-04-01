Pea Ridge Schools no longer require masks

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge School District will no longer require face masks for students, staff, or visitors.

Superintendent Keith Martin made the announcement in a letter posted to Facebook.

The move was made in response to Governor Asa Hutchinson’s decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

Martin says face coverings will no longer be required, but will be optional for faculty, staff, and students. He says the school district will continue to follow social distancing practices and safety guidelines, as well as quarantining practices and protocols. Martin says positive cases and possible close contacts should be reported to campus administrators or nurses.

Martin says the district will continue to monitor data and guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.