Pea Ridge takes different approach to Gov. Hutchinson’s mask mandate

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A state-wide mask mandate begins Monday.

But, one Northwest Arkansas Police Department said it’s taking a different approach in enforcing mask wearing.

The Pea Ridge Police Department said while it supports the idea of wearing masks, criminally penalizing people for not wearing them isn’t the answer to stopping this pandemic.

The state-wide mask mandate issued by Governor Asa Hutchinson requires Arkansans to wear a mask when they can’t socially distance, and choosing to not follow the order could result in paying a $100-$500 fine.

The department is choosing to take a more educational approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Lt. Michael Lisenbee said his team will not be issuing criminal citations for mask-less community members, but rather handing out masks when necessary.

The Pea Ridge Police Department’s chief took to Facebook to tell community members to refrain from calling the PD if they see a person not wearing a mask, saying it doesn’t have the man power to respond to every tip of that nature.

Lt. Michael Lisenbee said, “It’s not necessarily a waste of services or waste of time, we just think for our community, the best practice is to educate people and just try to show people the right direction.”

With that being said, he said if a business turns someone away for not wearing a mask and that person causes a disturbance, they may face criminal penalties.