Pea Ridge to hire full-time paramedics

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge ambulance services will operate full time.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires one paramedic and one EMT be in every ambulance on a call.

Until recently, Pea Ridge has been operating with volunteers and part-time staff.

Now, with the approval from the ADH, the city is hiring three full-time paramedics.

“We’re doing everything that we possibly can to make sure that we have that ambulance staffed as it needs to be because the safety of our citizens is the utmost importance,” Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

Crabtree says the city has already hired two paramedics and is in the process of hiring a third.

A portion of a previously approved sales tax will help pay for them.