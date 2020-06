FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Fort Smith gathered for a peaceful protest to honor the life of George Floyd.

Protesters said they want to make a change and have their voices heard.

“There’s things going on in America right now that can’t make a change unless we make our voices heard and if we’re not heard, nothing’s gonna happen,” Protester Harold Grace said.

Nearly 200 hundred people protested to honor Floyd’s life.