FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of people gathered in front of Washington County Courthouse on Saturday protesting the Ukraine War.

Arkansas Nonviolence Alliance Founder, Abel Tomlinson, said the group is calling for peace.

“Out here to call for a stop to the Ukraine war but also including to a stop to all wars everywhere including a stop to World III,” Tomlinson said.

More than a dozen people showed up holding signs calling for peace. The group was met with many honks of support.