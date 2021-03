FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This year’s Peacemaker Festival, a two-day event held in downtown Fort Smith, is welcoming artists aplenty!

Kylie Frey, The Band of Heathens, Lucero, and Cody Johnson will be performing, others on the lineup will soon be announced.

The festival brings together rock, blues, and Red Dirt music. It also focuses on giving back to charity. This is the 7th year of the event.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. and will be held beginning Friday, July 30.