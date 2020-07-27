Peacemaker Festival, Fayetteville bars cited for COVID-19 violations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith was cited for a COVID-19 violation by Alcoholic Beverage Control over the weekend.

Two other bars in Fayetteville, Yee-Hawg and BIG, were also cited over the weekend.

According to the ABC sanctions report, there were attendees in the crowd with no masks and no social distancing at the festival.

Yee-Hawg was cited when ABC agents observed patrons congregating around the bar area and not properly socially distancing. According to the report, Yee-Hawg was given a verbal warning two weeks prior.

BIG was cited after agents saw some patrons without masks congregating around the bar area.

One other bar in Fayetteville, Z 330, was given a verbal warning after patrons were seen congregating around the bar and not social distancing. The report notes the bar was in compliance during the first week of inspections.

A couple of Fayetteville bars were also cited last week for violations.