Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith announces 2020 lineup

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith music festival announced its 2020 lineup on Facebook on Friday.

Scheduled for July 24 and 25 on the banks of the Arkansas River in Fort Smith, Peacemaker Festival bills itself as a “music festival by music lovers, for music lovers” with a lineup that blends “the best Country, Rock, Blues, Red Dirt and Americana acts touring today.”

“*COVID-19 safety procedures will be updated on our website and Facebook page as guidelines evolve*,” organizers wrote on Facebook.

Headliners include Whiskey Myers and Koe Wetzel. You can view the rest of the lineup on the Peacemaker website or on the flyer below.