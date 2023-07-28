FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can enjoy live music this weekend all while helping the community.

The 9th annual Peacemaker Music Festival is underway at the Riverfront Amphitheater in downtown Fort Smith.

The festival blends multiple genres including country, blues and Americana.

Peacemaker is made up of a volunteer-led team focused on giving back to local charities and the charities of each artist.

The fun continues July 29 at 1 p.m. with Meg McCree taking the Dove stage.

You can find the full lineup and buy tickets here.