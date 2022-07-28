FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Peacemaker Festival is back in Fort Smith.

The 8th annual event in downtown Fort Smith on July 29-30 will feature artists from across the country. All the proceeds from this sold-out festival will be given to local kids’ charities.

Organizers say that they can’t wait to put this show on for the community.

“The fact that we have grown into this is — it’s really heartfelt,” said Nick Maestri with the festival. “We do this for our city. We’re all locals, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Gates open at 4 p.m. with the night ending around 11:30 p.m. You can find the music lineup on the festival’s website.