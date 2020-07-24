Peacemaker Festival sets guidelines for upcoming event

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re making plans to attend the 6th annual Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith this weekend there are a few things you should know before you go.

It has a specific plan in place that was approved by state and city health officials that will need to be followed this year.

Masks are required and can only be taken off when you are in your seat and safely socially distanced.

You will have to have your temperature checked at the entrance and restrooms and vendor stations will be cleaned every half hour.

Ticket information and a full lineup for the festival is online.