Peacemaker music festival lays out health plans before event

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith music festival lays out its health guidelines ahead of this weekend’s event.

The sixth annual Peacemaker Festival will kick off on Friday, July 24.

It has a specific plan in place that was approved by state and city health officials that will need to be followed this year.

Masks are required and can only be taken off when you are in your seat and safely sociall distanced.

You will have to have your temperature checked at the entrance and restrooms and vendor stations will be cleaned every half hour.